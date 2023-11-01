|
01.11.2023 12:00:00
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Results Presentation
Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Wednesday, November 8, 2023
BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The presentation details and webcast link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com, and a replay will be made available.
To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit them to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.
Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT:
MEDIA CONTACT:
SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks
