10.06.2022 22:15:00
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BOSTON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in Goldman Sachs' 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on June 15, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. PT.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.
