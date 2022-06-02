|
02.06.2022 22:00:00
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, on June 9, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. CT.
Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the presentation, if available, will be posted on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization, and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.
Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-participation-in-william-blairs-42nd-annual-growth-stock-conference-301560527.html
SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu D.N.A. Biomedical Solutions Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu D.N.A. Biomedical Solutions Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtssog -- ATX geht stärker ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt leichter -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
Der ATX zog am Freitag an, wogegen es für den deutsche DAX abwärts ging. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung getrübt. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.