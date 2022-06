Ginkgo Bioworks Is Chasing a $4 Trillion Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A few years ago, McKinsey did a study and concluded that synthetic biology ("syn-bio") will have a massive impact on the world economy over the next decade or two, affecting $4 trillion in plastics, fuels, medicines, and many other verticals. Those are some eye-opening estimates, particularly since the leader in synthetic biomanufacturing, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), currently has a market cap of $6 billion and trades for a little over $3 a share.Should you invest in Ginkgo Bioworks now? Or is it too early? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading