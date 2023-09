Ginkgo Bioworks is Teaming Up With Alphabet For AI, But Does That Make It a Buy?

For biotechs, having the right allies can be the difference between struggling along and soaring. On that note, on August 29 Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) announced that it is joining forces with Alphabet , Google's parent company, in a five-year strategic partnership to develop and use new large language models (LLMs) for the purposes of improving the efficiency of its biological engineering services.In other words, the biotech is going to start implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in another layer of its business. The arrangement is a natural fit for Ginkgo's automation-first approach to providing its biofoundry and biosecurity services, though it's unclear how much money the collaboration is worth.But does the work with Alphabet make it a buy, or is this stock still too risky to touch?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel