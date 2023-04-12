Ginkgo Bioworks to Host Annual Ferment Conference

BOSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, is hosting its annual conference, Ferment , on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Boston, MA. The conference brings together stakeholders from across the synthetic biology ecosystem and the Ginkgo community, from shareholders and customers to suppliers, academics, and many more.

Because we have reached in-person capacity, a video livestream of the event will be made available to the public, including on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/ . Follow @ Ginkgo on Twitter for updates.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

