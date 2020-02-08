Girl Pow-R and The Beret Lady Team Up for Mental Health with Costume Contest to Raise Money for CAMH and Workman Arts

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Valentine's Day, the pop supergroup Girl Pow-R, alongside The Beret Lady, will be hosting a costume contest, celebrating many different cultural 'tribes'.

The event will take place at Trinity St. Paul's Church at 427 Bloor Street West, near Spadina Avenue, in Toronto on Friday, February 14th.

The event is in support of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and Workman Arts. Attendees will be able to participate in several costume contests, with categories such as Western Steampunk, VSCO Girl, Cosplay, Comic-Con, and more. See the registration page for more info HERE.

During the event, attendees can donate to CAMH and Workman Arts. The contest prizes have been provided by Miriam & Micah.

Doors will open at 5:00 pm, with the contest sign-ins beginning at 5:30 pm. Girl Pow-R, which was recently nominated for an historic JUNO Award, being the first children or young people to be nominated in the Children's Category, will perform the first of three shows at 6:30 pm.

Girl Pow-R, which was formed on International Women's Day in 2017, has since performed more than 200 shows and has been nominated for several other prominent awards such as Niagara Music Awards' "Best New Group" and a Toronto Independent Music Award. Outside of performing, the group focuses on social causes such as addiction treatment, mental health awareness, and reducing youth poverty.

To pre-register for the costume contests, click here.

For more information about Girl Pow-R, please contact:

Dawn Van Dam

Canyon Entertainment Group

info (at) canyonentertainmentgroup (dot) com

416-402-8274

SOURCE Canyon Entertainment Group