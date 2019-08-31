GISinc Offers Geospatial Services on GSA as SBA Small Business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc), the Premier GIS Services firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, offers Esri ArcGIS Software and Service Bundles on eBuy.gov. GISinc is an Esri Platinum Business Partner and has served the Esri community for over 28 years.

With the upcoming Federal Year End, government agencies and organizations can take advantage of affordable bundled services to accelerate their geospatial programs.

"Our clients love these bundled geospatial services! They provide an immediate return on investment, whether the organization is getting up and running on a critical activity, or getting an actionable plan for the near term," said Dan Levine, Geospatial Innovation Officer at GISinc.

GIS Service Bundles Available with GISinc:

AGO Jumpstart

AG4Fed Jumpstart

ArcGIS Enterprise Jumpstart

ArcGIS Hub Jumpstart Bundle

Cloud Migration Planning Bundle

Cost Map Licensing

Discovery Workshop

Emergency Response Bundle

GeoEvent Extension Jumpstart

GIS HealthRx

Premier GIS Support Blocks

GISinc is an SBA Small Business providing location-based services to key federal customers such as the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, BLM, and CDC.

To access these Premier Services, use GISinc's GSA Schedule Contract Number (GS-35F-0682R), DUNS code (826706848), and CAGE code (1FQD9). Click here for a pricing list of GISinc Bundled Geospatial Services and Solutions.

"The design of these bundled geospatial services helps our customers maximize their investment with the Esri technology and streamline adoption. Whether it's developing a plan, working through a jumpstart, or configuring solutions, we offer bundled services for everyone—regardless of where you are on the GIS maturity curve," said Kevin Stewart, Senior VP of Sales at GISinc.

About GISinc:

GISinc, with more than 28 years in GIS, is an employee-owned company located in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices throughout the United States. GISinc has a passion for delivering customer-driven location technology solutions to federal, state and local, and commercial organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.gisinc.com or call (205) 941-0442.

