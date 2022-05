GitHub Copilot AI coding assistant due this summer

GitHub Copilot, the controversial AI -driven coding assistant that suggests lines of code or functions based on what the user has typed into their code editor, will be generally available for developers later this summer, Microsoft announced on May 24.GitHub Copilot is available as an extension for Visual Studio Code, Neovim, and JetBrains IDEs.[ Also on InfoWorld: GitHub Copilot preview gives me hope ]In a preview mode since last year, GitHub Copilot will be free for students and verified open source contributors. Those attending this week’s Microsoft Build developer conference will have free access through general availability. Microsoft is GitHub’s parent company.To read this article in full, please click here