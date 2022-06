GitHub Copilot AI coding assistant is now generally available

GitHub’s controversial AI -powered coding assistant, Copilot, is now generally available to all developers.GitHub Copilot is priced at $10 per month or $100 a year, but is free for verified students and maintainers of popular open source projects, GitHub said on June 21. A 60-day free trial also is available. Launched in a technical preview last year, the tool plugs into the user’s programming editor and suggests lines of code and functions based on the current context. Copilot can suggest complete methods, boilerplate code, unit tests, and even complex algorithms.To read this article in full, please click here