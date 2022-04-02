GitHub Copilot available for Microsoft Visual Studio 2022

GitHub Copilot, a controversial AI-based coding assistant launched by GitHub and OpenAI last year, is now available for Microsoft’s Visual Studio 2022 IDE, albeit while the AI assistant is still in a technical preview stage.In a bulletin published March 29, GitHub said interested Visual Studio users must sign up for the waitlist to get the technical preview before installing the Visual Studio 2022 extension. Spaces are limited. After receiving an email confirming access, developers should open “Extensions -> Manage Extensions” in Visual Studio and search for GitHub Copilot. To read this article in full, please click here