GitHub faces lawsuit over Copilot AI coding assistant

While GitHub continues to trumpet the effectiveness of GitHub Copilot, its AI -driven coding assistant, a class-action lawsuit has been filed that challenges the legality of the technology. The lawsuit claims that GitHub's training the Copilot AI on public GitHub repositories has violated the rights of the "vast number of creators" who posted code under open-source licenses on GitHub.Filed in the US District Court in San Francisco on behalf of perhaps millions of GitHub users, the class-action complaint alleges that "Copilot ignores, violates, and removes the licenses offered by thousands—possibly millions—of software developers, thereby accomplishing software piracy on an unprecedented scale." The litigation seeks recovery of damages and restitution.