GitHub previews AI-powered code scanning autofix

GitHub is previewing code scanning autofix, a feature that combines its GitHub Copilot AI assistant with its CodeQL code scanner to provide suggested fixes to discovered vulnerabilities. Code scanning autofix is available in a public beta to GitHub Advanced Security customers.Launched March 20, code scanning autofix makes vulnerability fixes available right away as a developer is coding, GitHub said. GitHub Copilot AI is used to provide a code suggestion and explanation directly in the pull request. Code scanning autofix covers more than 90% of alert types in JavaScript, TypeScript, Java, and Python, and remediates more than two-thirds of found vulnerabilities with little or no editing, according to the company.