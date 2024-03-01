|
01.03.2024 11:00:00
GitHub rolls out push protection on public repos
GitHub has begun rolling out push protection for all of its users, a secrets scanning feature that gives users the option to remove secrets from commits or bypass a block.The policy, announced February 29, affects supported secrets. It might take one to two weeks for this change to apply to an account; developers can verify status and opt in early in code security and analysis settings. GitHub secret scanning guards more than 200 token types and patterns from more than 180 service providers.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!