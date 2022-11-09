GitHub sees a surge in IaC adoption

Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) is picking up steam, with developers leveraging the Hashicorp Configuration Language (HCL), Shell, and Go language (Golang) heavily this year, according to GitHub’s State of the Octoverse report for 2022. The annual report explores software development across GitHub's code-sharing repositories.The popularity of these tools points out the growing presence of operations communities in the open source realm. Open source has historically been more centered on developers, says the GitHub report, released on November 9. In fact, HCL was the fastest-growing language on GitHub at 56.1%; this growth was driven by the popularity of the Terraform tool for IaC. The report cites IaC momentum as one of several trends.To read this article in full, please click here