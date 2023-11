GitHub’s all-in bet on AI may overlook Git

Did GitHub just jump the shark? At GitHub Universe last week, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke declared, “Just as GitHub was founded on Git, today we are re-founded on Copilot,” essentially telling developers, from here on, we’re all AI , all the time. Dohmke was selling a bold future intended to keep GitHub at the center of developers’ universe. But in the process, he may have overlooked all those developers who just want “GitHub to be a functional/reliable code hosting platform that supports multiple source control options, and to evolve source control ecosystems,” as open source developer Geoff Huntley counters.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel