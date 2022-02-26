GitLab 14.8 adds security approval policies, extends SSH support

Newly arrived GitLab 14.8 updates the software delivery platform with hardware-backed authentication and security approval policies.Announced February 22, GitLab 14.8 has new SSH key types supporting OpenSSH 8.2, with backing for FIDO/U2F hardware authenticators with ecdsa-sk and ed25519-sk key types. With this support, users can leverage hardware-backed SSH authentication.[ Also on InfoWorld: 6 Git mistakes you will make — and how to fix them ]GitLab also now supports flexible security approvals as the replacement for the deprecated Vulnerability-Check feature. These approvals are similar to Vulnerability-Check in that both can contain approvals for merge requests containing security vulnerabilities. But they introduce a number of new capabilities. Users can choose who can edit approval rules. Multiple rules can be created and chained together, allowing for filtering on severity thresholds for each scanner type. A single set of security policies can be applied to multiple development projects. And a two-step approval process can be enforced for desired changes to approval rules.To read this article in full, please click here