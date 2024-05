GitLab unveils GitLab 17, AI for devsecops

GitLab has unveiled GitLab 17, a major update of its devsecops platform that brings a CI/CD catalog of reusable pipeline components and an AI impact dashboard. The company also announced GitLab Duo Enterprise, an AI-powered assistant that helps detect vulnerabilities in code and resolve CI/CD bottlenecks.GitLab Duo Enterprise, the subject of a virtual launch event on June 24, combines the developer-focused AI capabilities of GitLab Duo Pro, which include code suggestions and code explanation, with enterprise-oriented AI capabilities for other aspects of the software development life cycle, such as detecting and fixing security vulnerabilities and summarizing issue discussions and merge requests. GitLab Duo Enterprise will also resolve CI/CD bottlenecks and failures and enhance team collaboration, GitLab said.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel