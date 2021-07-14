Gitple will participate in the largest information and communication exhibition in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 CommunicAsia exhibition will be held in Singapore from July 14th to July 16th. Gitple, which provides chatbot & chat services that are popular in Korea, has announced that it will participate in the exhibition.

Hosted by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech, with support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), CommunicAsia is Asia's leading technology event for identifying the latest technology trends. The CommunicAsia exhibition was previously held offline, but is free to watch online this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Gitple's CS solution, "Gitple Chat", which is gaining popularity in Korea, can provide systematic customer service using chatbots and live chat support. At CommunicAsia, attendees will be able to experience chatbots directly from a customer perspective. The feather chatbot has the following convenient functions:

A bot builder for easy chatbot creation by non-developers .

Integration of free custom designs and brand concepts into chatbot configuration.

Chatbot linkage to various customer support channels such as KakaoTalk, Line, homepage, apps, etc.

The operation of FAQ bot scenarios and organization-specific, operations live chat helpdesk that can be run separately for different brands and sites, but collectively managed with a single Gitple Chat plan.

Non-face-to-face customer service has expanded due to COVID-19, while the chatbot market continues to grow by more than 35% annually. Gitple Chat, which has the advantage of easily designing and creating chatbots for the chatbot market, is expected to receive great attention at the CommunicAsia exhibition.

Gitple plans to introduce digital customer support services, through an all-around chatbot and live chat CS solution experience, that can be introduced immediately as a service tailored to consumers' preferences at CommunicAsia.

More information about the CommunicAsia exhibition is available at https://www.connectechasia.com/communic-asia/.

SOURCE Gitple