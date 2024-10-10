Givaudan 9-month Sales Climb; Sees LFL Sales Growth In FY25

(RTTNews) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Thursday that its sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 grew 7.2 percent to 5.64 billion Swiss Francs from last year's 5.27 billion francs. On a like-for-like or LFL basis, sales climbed 13 percent.

The strong growth was achieved across all product segments, geographies and customer groups, with high growth markets growing at 20.9 percent and mature markets growing at 6.6 percent, both on LFL basis.

Fragrance & Beauty sales were 2.782 billion francs, an increase of 10.8 percent in Swiss francs and an increase of 15.6 percent on LFL basis.

On a business unit basis, Fine Fragrance sales increased 17.8 percent LFL, against a high prior year comparable growth of 13.7 percent. Consumer Products sales increased 15.9 percent LFL and sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty increased 10.8 percent LFL.

Further, Taste & Wellbeing sales were 2.86 billion francs, an increase of 3.9 percent on a reported basis ,and up 10.7 percent LFL.

On a regional basis, sales growth improved in all regions.

From a segment perspective, all of the segments of snacks, beverages, dairy, sweet goods and savoury contributed to the strong growth.

Looking ahead, in its 2025 strategy, Givaudan said it aims to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Over the long term, the company said its ambitions include doubling business through creations that contribute to happier, healthier lives by 2030, becoming climate positive before 2050, becoming a leading employer for inclusion before 2025 and sourcing all materials and services in a way that protects the environment and people by 2030.