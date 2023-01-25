Givaudan FY22 EBITDA Slightly Declines; LFL Sales Up 5.3%

(RTTNews) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK) reported net income of 856 million Swiss francs in 2022 compared to 821 million francs in 2021, an increase of 4.2%. Basic earnings per share was 92.83 francs compared to 89.03 francs, last year. EBITDA decreased by 0.4% to 1.48 billion francs in 2022.

The company reported that its gross margin decreased to 38.8% in 2022 compared to 42.7% in 2021 mainly as a result of the dilution effect of the pricing actions to compensate for higher input costs, as well as the higher raw material, energy and freight costs.

Full year Group sales were 7.12 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 5.3% on a like-for-like basis and 6.5% in Swiss francs when compared to 2021. Fragrance & Beauty sales were 3.26 billion francs, an increase of 5.5% LFL and 5.3% in Swiss francs.

Looking forward, Givaudan said ambitious targets are an integral part of its 2025 strategy, 'Committed to Growth, with Purpose', and the company plans to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.

Givaudan's Board will propose a cash dividend of 67.00 francs per share for the financial year 2022, an increase of 1.5% versus 2021.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.