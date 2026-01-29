Givaudan FY25 Profit Down, Sales Up; Lifts Dividend; Sees LFL Sales Growth By 2030

(RTTNews) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Thursday lower profit in fiscal 2025, while sales edged up from last year with growth in both segments. The firm further lifted its dividend, and said it delivered on its ambitious targets of 2025 strategy, and also issued outlook for 2030.

Separately, Givaudan announced certain changes to its Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

In fiscal 2025, net income dropped 1.7 percent to 1.071 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.090 billion francs. In local currency, net income increased 3.9 percent. Basic earnings per share were 116.08 francs, compared to 118.17 francs for the same period in 2024.

The EBITDA was 1.75 billion in 2025, down 0.8 percent from last year. The EBITDA margin was 23.4 percent, compared to 23.8 percent a year ago. On a comparable basis, the EBITDA margin decreased to 24.2 percent from 24.5 percent last year.

Full -year Group sales were 7.47 billion francs, an increase of 0.8 percent from 7.41 billion francs a year ago. Sales grew 5.1 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis.

Fragrance & Beauty sales increased 7.9 percent and sales in Taste & Wellbeing grew 2.4 percent, both on LFL basis.

In the fourth quarter, sales dropped 2.2 percent to 1.729 billion francs from 1.768 billion francs last year.

Further, at the Annual General Meeting on March 19, Givaudan's Board of Directors will propose a cash dividend of 72.00 francs per share for 2025, an increase of 2.9 percent from last year.

Over the next five years, by 2030, the Company is targeting 4-6 percent average like-for-like sales growth and over 12 percent average free cash flow.

Regarding the executive changes, the company noted that Christina?Yeo, currently Head of Taste?&?Wellbeing Operations, APAC, will be appointed Head of Givaudan Business Solutions & IT and will join the Executive Committee, with effect from May 1. Yeo succeeds Anne?Tayac, who will retire.

Effective April 1, Fanny?Iglesias, currently Deputy Group Counsel?Fragrance & Beauty and Deputy?Integrity?Officer, will become Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. Iglesias will also join the Executive Committee. Iglesias succeeds Roberto?Garavagno, currently Group Counsel & Integrity Officer, who will retire.

Tayac will remain until the end of October 2026, and Garavagno until the end of September 2026 to provide management advice and support.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.