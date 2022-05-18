|
18.05.2022 18:18:00
Give Your Summertime Cobb Salad a Whole New Flavor
OPELOUSAS, La., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is right around the corner and as temperatures heat up, many people want to eat lighter meals, but eating lighter doesn't mean you have to skimp on taste.
One of the most popular light, summer meals is a cobb salad – full of amazing flavors you can switch up any time you want – like this Fried Crawfish Tails Cobb Salad by My Diary of Us which is a tasty Cajun twist on the traditional, thanks to Tony's Creole-Style Ranch Dressing.
FRIED CRAWFISH TAILS COBB SALAD
INGREDIENTS
1 Pound Louisiana Crawfish Tails
6 Slices Cooked Bacon
4 Boiled Eggs
1 Head Romain Lettuce, Cut Up
1 English Cucumber, Diced
½ Cup Grape or Cherry Tomatoes, Cut in Half
1 Avocado, Sliced
2 Ears Fresh Corn, Kernels Removed
1/8 Cup Red Onion, Thinly Sliced
2 Tablespoons Fresh Dill
1 Box Tony's Crispy Creole Fish Fry Mix
½ Teaspoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
½ Cup Buttermilk
1 Cup Vegetable Oil for Frying
Tony's Creole-Style Ranch Salad Dressing, to Taste
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 5 Minutes
Serves: 4-6
TIP: You can test your oil heat by using the end of a wooden spoon and placing it into the preheated oil. If bubbles form around the wooden spoon end, the oil is ready.
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's continues to be family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, and sauces for both pantry and table.
As part of Tony's 50th Anniversary Celebration, pick up your commemorative can of Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Order it now at tonychachere.com.
tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
#50YearsOfFlavor
@tonychacheres
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/give-your-summertime-cobb-salad-a-whole-new-flavor-301550393.html
SOURCE Tony Chachere's
