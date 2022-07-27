GiveGab to Host Sixth Annual Giving Day Leaders Forum in Washington, DC

A celebratory event for fundraising professionals presented by GiveGab® and Bonterra™

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27-28, 2022, GiveGab who is part of Bonterra , will host its sixth annual Giving Day Leaders Forum (GDLF), a celebratory event that brings together fundraising professionals from across the nonprofit, civic, healthcare, and education sectors to share their stories and ideas for how to run a successful Giving Day event. With the support of Bonterra, the GDLF will take place in person at the Washington, DC headquarters located at 1445 New York Avenue Northwest.

During GDLF 2021, GiveGab introduced the Giving Day Spark Awards , developed to recognize hard-working and innovative Giving Day leaders sparking community engagement and fundraising growth. The team is excited to bring these awards back for a second year and connect with last year's winners.

"We're looking forward to connecting with our Giving Day partners in person for the first time since 2019 and excited to introduce some of our new team members from across Bonterra. In-person networking always inspires spontaneous collaborations that are hard to achieve virtually, and I know attendees will walk away motivated to apply what they learn to their next Giving Day." -- Charlie Mulligan, Managing Director and Co-Founder of GiveGab

A full schedule of events includes presentations from members of the GiveGab team and Giving Day hosts, along with an introduction from Bonterra's CEO, Erin Mulligan Nelson. By popular demand, GiveGab's Buddy Program will also be making a comeback for its second year, connecting Giving Day hosts directly with their peers.

Those that want to learn more about the Giving Day Leaders Forum and GiveGab's Giving Day network made up of over 200 Giving Days can do so by visiting info.givegab.com/giving-day-leaders-forum .

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, hospital foundations, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make online fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective. GiveGab is now part of Bonterra, a leader in social good technology, amplifying the work of those who help our world by bringing together people, technology, ideas, and insights. Learn more at givegab.com .

About Bonterra: Bonterra™ is the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world with solutions from CyberGrants, EveryAction, Network for Good, Social Solutions, and their respective entities making up its product family. Bonterra, which stems from the French word for "good" (bon) and the Latin word for "land" (terra), represents the exponential good that can be accomplished with the right foundation and supports the company's purpose to power those who power social impact. Bonterra's differentiated, end-to-end solutions collectively support a unique network of over 19,000 customers, including over 15,000 nonprofit organizations and over 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at bonterratech.com .

