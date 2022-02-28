|
28.02.2022 20:01:00
Given the Growing List of Positive Catalysts, Is Teladoc Stock Finally a Buy?
After shedding as much as 78% of its value since this time last year, shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are finally showing signs of life. The telehealth specialist was labeled a "pandemic stock" with some investors completely discounting the future potential for the growth of telemedicine. This pessimism has weighed on the stock and Teladoc investors alike.However, several recent developments suggest that the death of Teladoc Health has been greatly exaggerated and its future prospects could be much greater than some investors imagine. Given the ongoing list of positive developments, is Teladoc stock a buy?There's little question that the pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, but evidence suggests Teladoc Health, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, still has plenty of growth ahead.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!