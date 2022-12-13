|
13.12.2022 16:17:00
Giving Back with 12 Days of Giveaways
Exclusive prizes available December 13 - 24, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Roots, a cannabis retailer throughout Southeast Michigan, is running an exclusive giveaway promotion to get everyone into the holiday spirit. 12 Days of Giveaways will run from December 13 through December 24, 2022.
Quality Roots has partnered with vendors such as Society C, Ripple, ProGro, Mitten Extracts, Wonderbrett, Michigrown, Jeeter, Choice Labs, Peninsula Gardens, Wyld, HYMAN, Exotic Matter, Hytek and Terpeez.
Prizes will include cannabis products such as pre-rolls, edibles, flower, concentrates, and disposable vape cartridges, along with other items such as kayaks, fire pits, skateboards, and more. Customers will automatically be entered to win these exclusive day giveaways when they spend $50 or more in-store. The Quality Roots team will reach out to the recipients of these prizes the following day after their visit.
"It's our favorite time of the year! We've teamed up with top-tier vendors throughout Michigan to give our canna-community the biggest deals and prizes in the game. Get a chance to win dope products worth thousands of dollars in value, for free. The gift that keeps on giving! Happy holidays, from our family to yours." said Aric Klar, CEO at Quality Roots.12 Days of Giveaways Schedule
12/13 - Society C
12/14 - Ripple + ProGro
12/15 - Mitten Extracts/Wonderbrett
12/16 - Michigrown
12/17 - Jeeter
12/18 - Choice Labs
12/19 - Peninsula Gardens
12/20 - Wyld
12/21 - HYMAN
12/22 - Exotic Matter
12/23 - Quality Roots
12/24 - Hytek + Terpeez
Quality Roots, Inc. is a Michigan cannabis company focused on providing the best service, experience and products for medical marijuana and recreational customers. With locations in Battle Creek, Hamtramck, Monroe and Owosso, Quality Roots is quickly becoming a household name in the industry. New store locations are coming soon in Waterford, Berkeley, and Ypsilanti. To learn more about Quality Roots, upcoming community events and details on products, go to https://getqualityroots.com/
