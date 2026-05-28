Giyani Metals Aktie

Giyani Metals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DUU8 / ISIN: CA37637H1055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.05.2026 17:23:43

Giyani Metals seeks partners for $535m Botswana mine

GIYANI Metals said on Thursday a proposed $535m manganese project in Botswana had “strong economics” ahead of progressing talks with strategic partners.A definitive feasibility study published today said the K Hill Project would generate net free cash flow of $1.6bn over its 25 year life of mine, requiring $679m in capex.The K Hill Project has been scoped to produce high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, a battery grade mineral used in electric car manufacturing, from its site which is about 80km from Gaborone.“We will be progressing our discussions with strategic partners and evaluating opportunities within the battery-grade manganese sector that have the potential to enhance value for our shareholders,” said Giyani Metals interim executive chair Nigel Robinson.HPMSM production has strategic value as China controls about 95% of the market. This hasn’t helped Giyani Metals in the past, however. The company has suffered from a series of false starts and numerous management changes: four CEOs since 2022.South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation has provided $16m in debt finance to Giyani Metals whilst more recently Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals has invested in the company, providing equity finance and a royalty agreement worth 19.99% of the firm through its ARCH Emerging Markets Partners.There has also been some interest in Giyani’s plans from the US. A letter of intent for potential finance of $225m was issued by Export-Import Bank of the US.Giyani is not the only Southern African company on the block looking in to high purity manganese processing. Manganese Metal Company, in which former Harmony Gold CEO Bernard Swanepoel is invested, is developing downstream processing facilities in Mpumlanga province in South Africa.MMC is already building a major $25m commercial plant to directly crystalise their high-purity metal into battery-ready HPMSM crystals.Giyani Metals is planning first production in 2029 (a previous plan was for 2025 production). By this time, battery grade manganese will have entered its first year of supply deficit after which there were will be average deficit growth of 12%, according to a Giyani Metal’s presentation.“With China controlling 95% of manganese processing capacity, access to non-China supply of this critical material is constrained,” said Robinson. “The DFS marks a significant step towards a viable solution.”Shares in Giyani Metals gained 20% in early trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto. That takes gains for the year to date to 46%.The post Giyani Metals says seeking partners for $535m Botswana mine appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Giyani Metals Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Giyani Metals Corp Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Giyani Metals Corp Registered Shs 0,05 5,21% Giyani Metals Corp Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:43 Q1 2026: Diese Aktien hatte Carl Icahn im Portfolio
21:29 Mai 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
28.05.26 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorläufige Einigung im Nahost-Konflikt in Sicht: US-Börsen weiter in Rekordlaune -- ATX geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. Der Dow erreicht ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen