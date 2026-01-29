

GIZ and thyssenkrupp nucera Launch Cooperation to Advance Green Hydrogen and Power-to-X Markets in India

Joint initiative to deepen collaboration with Indian stakeholders and support the development of a sustainable and competitive green hydrogen economy

The cooperation underscores thyssenkrupp nucera’s commitment to supporting India’s hydrogen sector

India’s rapid industrial growth and strong renewable energy potential create favorable conditions for green hydrogen and Power-to-X development

Goa / Dortmund, January 29, 2026 – Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and thyssenkrupp nucera have entered into a new cooperation to accelerate the development of green hydrogen and Power-to-X (PtX) markets in India. Announced at India Energy Week in Goa, the partnership brings together international development cooperation and private-sector technological expertise to unlock opportunities along the country’s hydrogen value chain.

The partnership is implemented under the International Hydrogen Ramp-Up (H2Uppp) program. H2Uppp is supporting entrepreneurial engagement in the ramping-up of hydrogen in the Global South and is a funding programme of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) and is implemented by GIZ. Within this framework, GIZ – a federal enterprise specializing in international cooperation for sustainable development – is responsible for implementation, while thyssenkrupp nucera – a global leader in electrolysis technology – contributes its technological and global hydrogen market expertise.

“India is one of the most promising future markets for green hydrogen electrolysis. This cooperation enables us to deepen our understanding of the local market and engage more closely with India’s hydrogen ecosystem. It also reflects our strong commitment to supporting India’s ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission,” says Kiran Paul Joseph, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera India. “With its strong network, deep understanding of the local context and long-standing experience in international cooperation, GIZ is an excellent partner for this next step.”

“German companies such as thyssenkrupp nucera bring substantial expertise in electrolyzer technologies, hydrogen infrastructure, and large-scale Power-to-X project development to the global market,” says Gunther Grathwohl, Head of Division for International Ramp-up and Bilateral Hydrogen Infrastructure Cooperation, BMWE. “The H2Uppp cooperation links this German private-sector know-how with India’s rapid industrial growth and strong renewable energy potential to accelerate green hydrogen markets and advance the global energy transition. The cooperation also creates strategic perspectives for the German industry in emerging green hydrogen markets.”

“Green hydrogen offers significant potential for sustainable economic development and climate-friendly industrial growth in India,” says Regine Dietz, Project Director, H2Uppp, GIZ. “Through this cooperation, we aim to connect German expertise with local stakeholders to help translate this potential into greater market transparency and a clearer understanding of future development pathways, supporting India’s ambition to become a global green hydrogen hub.”

As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India is expected to play a central role in the global energy transition. The partnership focuses on a detailed assessment of India’s emerging green hydrogen landscape. This includes leveraging well-established market potential, identifying strategic areas for intensified collaboration with relevant stakeholders, and supporting further market development, contributing to the growth of a sustainable and competitive green hydrogen economy in India. In addition, the partnership will explore opportunities for scalable deployment models that could support cost-efficient project implementation.

This analytical work builds on thyssenkrupp nucera’s strong industrial presence in India’s chlor-alkali market, where the electrolysis specialist holds a leading position. This long-standing footprint provides a solid foundation for expanding activities in the country’s emerging green hydrogen sector.

Photo:

The attached photo is free to use.

Caption: thyssenkrupp nucera and GIZ launch their partnership during India Energy Week in Goa.

Copyright: GIZ



About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

