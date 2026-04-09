Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077
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09.04.2026 08:00:27
GKP shares trade ex-dividend today
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)
9 April 2026
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
GKP shares trade ex-dividend today
Gulf Keystone announces that its shares will trade ex-dividend as from today, 9 April 2026, reflecting the recently declared interim dividend as detailed below.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book Part II.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|423372
|EQS News ID:
|2305250
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs
|
08:00
|GKP shares trade ex-dividend today (EQS Group)
|
08.04.26
|Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) Award (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|Implementation of cross border transfers between the LSE and Euronext Growth Oslo (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|Report on Payments to Governments for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
01.04.26
|Director / PDMR Shareholdings and issue of awards under the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') (EQS Group)
|
24.03.26
|Director / PDMR Shareholdings (EQS Group)
|
19.03.26
|Interim dividend information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs
|2,28
|-2,78%
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