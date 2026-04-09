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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie

Gulf Keystone Petroleum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077

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09.04.2026 08:00:27

GKP shares trade ex-dividend today

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)
GKP shares trade ex-dividend today

09-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

9 April 2026

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

 

GKP shares trade ex-dividend today

 

 

Gulf Keystone announces that its shares will trade ex-dividend as from today, 9 April 2026, reflecting the recently declared interim dividend as detailed below.

 

Distribution amount

$0.0575 per Common Share

Declared currency

USD

Date of approval

18 March 2026

Ex-dividend date

9 April 2026

Record date

10 April 2026

Payment date

27 April 2026

 

 

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book Part II.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 423372
EQS News ID: 2305250

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs 2,28 -2,78% Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs

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