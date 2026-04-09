9 April 2026

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

GKP shares trade ex-dividend today

Gulf Keystone announces that its shares will trade ex-dividend as from today, 9 April 2026, reflecting the recently declared interim dividend as detailed below.

Distribution amount $0.0575 per Common Share Declared currency USD Date of approval 18 March 2026 Ex-dividend date 9 April 2026 Record date 10 April 2026 Payment date 27 April 2026

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Nick Hennis GKP@fticonsulting.com

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book Part II.