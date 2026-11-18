On its fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 18, 2026, Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) reported net investment income of $11 million for the period. The business development company, a publicly traded firm that lends to middle market businesses, covers its distribution payout through portfolio expansion and disciplined credit terms. Three things management said stand out.

Massive private credit funds focus on large buyout deals, which leaves smaller growth businesses to specialized lenders. Gladstone Capital stays in this market segment, maintaining debt covenants, which are contractual borrower rules, and securing favorable loan pricing.

Lending to small businesses brings occasional defaults, but equity positions in those same borrowers create upside. Realized and unrealized equity gains comfortably absorb debt losses over multiyear cycles.

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