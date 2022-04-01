|
Gladstone Wealth Partners Will Move its Headquarters from New Jersey to Boca Raton, Florida In Second Quarter 2022
Gladstone Moves Headquarters to Boca Raton As More Wealth Firms Choose Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladstone Wealth Partners announced today that the firm is moving its headquarters from New Jersey to Boca Raton, Florida in the second quarter of 2022. The firm will continue to maintain a presence in New Jersey in their Chester office.
"We have spent a long time looking for an ideal location that provided economic leverage and a high quality of life for our team. The strong business trends in Florida and our rapid expansion there makes this a win for everyone" said Robert Hudson, Founder, Gladstone Wealth Partners.
Gladstone Wealth Partners will move its headquarters to 2500 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL. The building is in the heart of the business district in Boca Raton and Gladstone has been a tenant since 2015.
This latest announcement from Gladstone comes on the heels of an impressive growth year in 2021 and early 2022, that saw the firm surpass $12 billion in assets and partner with over 200 Independent Financial Advisors. In addition, Gladstone continues to build its national presence with over 104 offices in 26 states.
About Gladstone Wealth Partners
Gladstone Wealth Partners was founded in 2012 and in 2015 launched its RIA. Gladstone is one of the fastest growing Hybrid RIA's in the wealth management industry. Gladstone is known for assisting advisors set up and establish their own independent advisory practice. We assist these advisors to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance their enterprise value.
