Glass Ionomer Filling Market in Dental Restoration, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.46 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Glass Ionomer Filling Market in Dental Restoration by Defect Class Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V, and Class VI), by End-User Type (Hospital, Dental Clinic, and Laboratory), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest in our Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further narrow down our research scope to the glass ionomer filling market in order to provide another aspect of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as in formulation of growth strategies.

The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report estimates the possible loss that the industry may register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario.

Glass Ionomer Filling Market in Dental Restoration: Highlights from the Report

The dental industry proves to be extremely dynamic with major players focusing on the development of advanced products better addressing the changing market requirements. This also drives several M&As in the industry intended at gaining the leading position or to maintain the market positions. Like other end-use industries, the dental industry is heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic leading to production halts due to the lockdown, supply-chain disruptions, remote work, adjusted staff hampering production speed, pandemic-related costs, and slackened demand. All the major companies, such as 3M (Oral Care Division), Dentsply Sirona, and Envista (Danaher Corporation) registered a double-digit decline in the first two quarters of 2020.

The market for dental restoration, one of the major segments of the dental industry, is enduring several challenges due to social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates across the globe and is anticipated to register a hefty decline in 2020. Glass ionomers are one of the most widely used materials for dental restoration and are also estimated to record a huge decline in their demand this year.

Despite the hefty decline in short-term demand, the long-term outlook still seems positive for the glass ionomer filling material market. The market is expected to recover from 2021 and reach US$ 0.46 billion in 2025 supported by the following factors:

Protocols for safe execution of dental procedures

Patient footfall rebound in dental clinics

Advancements in dental procedures

Rising dental tourism

Growing dental expenditure

Glass Ionomer filling materials release fluoride ions to prevent tooth decay in the future, apart from excellent esthetics. Such properties will augment the demand for glass ionomer filling materials for dental restoration in years to come.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1009/glass-ionomer-market-in-dental-restoration.html

Analysis by Type of Defect: Class-I defect is rising due to unhealthy eating habits.

Based on the defect class type, Class-I type of defect is likely to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. The rising population coupled with unhealthy eating habits amongst teenagers and young children have significantly increased the cases of class-I defect. Class V is the second-fastest-growing defect type during the same period.

Analysis by Type of End-User: Dental clinics are the largest users driven by growing number of dentists.

The market is segmented based on the end-user type into hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories. Dental clinic currently holds the largest share of the market and are expected to maintain its position during the forecast period as well. A growing number of dentists coupled with specialized attention provided to patients at dental clinics has led to its dominance. Hospitals also have a significant share of the market. High budget as well as large patient footfall to augment the segmental growth.

Regional Analysis: Europe is ahead of the pack with higher preference of glass ionomer fillings over amalgam.

In terms of region, Europe occupies the lion's share of the global dental restorative glass ionomer filling market. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to the higher preference of glass ionomer fillings over amalgam. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during 2020-2025. This is mainly because of the high population base of key Asian countries, such as India and China, coupled with a rapid shift from amalgam to glass ionomer filling in the region. Additionally, the rise in the demand for regular oral check-ups to have oral hygiene is elevating the demand for glass ionomer filling in this region.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Detailed Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1009/glass-ionomer-market-in-dental-restoration.html

Key Players & Strategies

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, glass ionomer filling manufacturers, dentists/dental experts, and patients. The major dental glass ionomer filling manufacturers are

3M

Coltene Holdings AG

Dentsply Sirona

Envista

Mitsui Chemicals

Tokoyama Dental Corp.

Bisco, Inc.

Parkell Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

These companies manufacture glass ionomer filling materials either in the form of powder or liquid along with their accessories as complete dental kits.

Some of the Key Events and Strategic Alliances in the Market:

The market's attractiveness has led to a series of strategic events and M&As by key players to better align with market growth.

In 2019, Danaher Corporation separated its dental platform by forming Envista Holdings Corporation, one of the largest global dental products companies.

In 2016, Dentsply International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems Inc. merged to form Dentsply Sirona Inc. to create the world's largest and the most diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies.

In 2014, Kerr (now a subsidiary of Envista) acquired Dux Dental to further expand its product portfolio and to better serve dental professionals.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the glass ionomer filling market in dental restoration and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Dental Restorative Glass Ionomer Filling Market, By Defect Class Type:

Class I (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class II (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class III (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class IV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class V (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class VI (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dental Restorative Glass Ionomer Filling Market, By End-User Type:

Hospital (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dental Clinic (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Laboratory (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dental Restorative Glass Ionomer Filling Market, By Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , The UK, France , Italy , Russia , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , the UAE, and Others)

