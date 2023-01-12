Glassbeam Appoints Rich Jones as CEO to Accelerate Adoption of Glassbeam's Predictive Analytics for Intelligent Hospitals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc. , today announced that healthcare industry expert Richard Jones will become Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 9, 2023.

Glassbeam appoints Rich Jones as new CEO

Mr. Jones joins Glassbeam having formerly served as President of Radiology at Akumin, Inc., a comprehensive provider of diagnostic imaging and oncology solutions. Prior to Akumin, Mr. Jones served for over a decade as President of Alliance Radiology, the second largest advanced imaging provider in the U.S. and largest division of Alliance HealthCare Services. Mr. Jones also served on the Board of Directors for the Association for Quality Imaging during his tenure as President of Radiology at Alliance. Mr. Jones brings over 35 years of in-depth experience in hospital and outpatient imaging, having led operations which supported over 1,000 hospitals, health care systems and providers across the U.S each year.

"It's a great time to join Glassbeam," said Mr. Jones. "In the value based care environment, digital innovation and the harnessing of data and insights through machine learning has become vital for organizations seeking to improve patient care. With Glassbeam's industry proven SaaS platform and solutions, I believe that the company is well positioned for rapid growth and wide adoption of its predictive analytic tools by hospitals and healthcare providers seeking to improve their clinical infrastructure and patient experience."

Mr. Jones joins Glassbeam as it is scaling its solutions and operations in the connected medical equipment world across the US as well as Europe and Asia. As the healthcare industry continues to face severe financial challenges, hospitals and providers are seeking technology solutions that maximize the efficient utilization of staff and medical equipment. With Glassbeam's powerful machine data analytics tool Clinsights™, healthcare providers leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to unlock powerful business insights, enabling them to increase revenue and quality of patient care at a lower cost through improved operational performance and reduced machine downtime.

"On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Rich Jones to our team," said Eric Milledge, Chairman of the Board at Glassbeam. "Rich has a proven track record and is uniquely positioned to lead the company forward given the depth and breadth of his hospital and outpatient imaging experience from both the operational as well as sales and marketing perspectives. The Board and I look forward to working with him to expand the adoption of the Glassbeam's cutting edge tools and analytic capabilities by healthcare providers and manufacturers who are focused on improving operating performance and the patient experience."

"I couldn't be more excited for the future of Glassbeam under Rich's leadership," says Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus Kumar Malavalli. "His extensive hands-on experience in healthcare delivery makes him the ideal choice to accelerate Glassbeam's growth and capture the opportunities ahead of us."

Glassbeam Co-founder and former CEO Puneet Pandit will serve in a Consulting Advisory role for the company to ensure a smooth transition for Richard Jones in his new role. Under Mr. Pandit's leadership, Glassbeam became a leader in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines.

For more information about Glassbeam's Leadership team and Board, please visit: https://www.glassbeam.com/leadership .

About Glassbeam Glassbeam is a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines that bring structure and meaning to complex data generated from a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment. Only Glassbeam's patented cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Brown's Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health, Harris Health and US Radiology Specialists. For more information, visit https://www.glassbeam.com.

Press Contact

Dave Ysseldyke

dave.ysseldyke@glassbeam.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glassbeam-appoints-rich-jones-as-ceo-to-accelerate-adoption-of-glassbeams-predictive-analytics-for-intelligent-hospitals-301719372.html

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.