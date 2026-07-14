Glaukos Aktie
WKN DE: A14VCK / ISIN: US3773221029
|
14.07.2026 23:07:01
Glaukos CFO Alex Thurman Sells $1.6 Million in Stock. What Should Investors Do Now?
Alex R. Thurman, SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), sold 10,000 shares of common stock on July 9, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($155.00); post-transaction value based on July 9 market close ($155.07).Glaukos Corporation is a specialized ophthalmic medical technology company with a $9 billion market capitalization, generating $551 million in trailing-12-month revenue while investing substantially in research and development to expand its product pipeline. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its proprietary micro-bypass stent technology and established relationships with ophthalmologists, positioning it as a leader in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery market. With 995 employees and headquarters in Aliso Viejo, California, Glaukos is focused on addressing significant unmet medical needs in ophthalmic care through both device innovation and pharmaceutical development.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glaukos Corp
|
06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Glaukos stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.26
|Ausblick: Glaukos stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Glaukos legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: Glaukos mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: Glaukos mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.26