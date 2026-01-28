Glaukos Aktie

Glaukos für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14VCK / ISIN: US3773221029

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 14:02:08

Glaukos Secures FDA Approval For IDose TR Repeat Treatment

(RTTNews) - Glaukos Corp. (GKOS), Wednesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an NDA labeling supplement allowing for re-administration of iDose TR using a repeat treatment protocol, validating the therapy's established and proven safety profile.

The first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical therapy is intended to improve the standard of care by addressing the ubiquitous patient non-compliance issues and chronic side effects associated with topical glaucoma medications.

The agency's approval comes in response to Glaukos' 2025 NDA labeling supplement application, and reflects accumulated clinical evidence supporting the safety and tolerability of repeat use for iDose TR.

The company noted that iDose TR has demonstrated a favorable long-term corneal safety profile, with no clinically significant corneal endothelial cell loss observed through three years across both the Phase 3 and Phase 2b studies.

In the pre-market hours, GKOS is trading at $119.99, up 1.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Glaukos Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Glaukos Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Glaukos Corp 101,00 -1,94% Glaukos Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelstag tiefer -- DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts. An der Wall Street sind ebenso Verluste zu erkennen. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen