|
19.04.2022 08:16:54
GlaxoSmithKline: FDA Accepts Daprodustat NDA For Review - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the FDA accepted the New Drug Application for daprodustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor, for the potential treatment of patients with anaemia of chronic kidney disease. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA action date of 1 February 2023. The daprodustat NDA is based on positive results from the ASCEND phase III clinical trial programme.
Daprodustat is approved in Japan as Duvroq for patients with renal anaemia. In March 2022, the European Medicines Agency validated the marketing authorisation application for daprodustat, which is under review.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS) mehr Nachrichten
|
13.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie dreht ins Minus: GlaxoSmithKline übernimmt Sierra Oncology in Milliardendeal - Sierra-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch (Dow Jones)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|CureVac-Aktie klettert: CureVac beginnt Phase-1-Studie mit Grippeimpfstoff-Kandidat (Dow Jones)
|
09.02.22
|GSK-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: GlaxoSmithKline verdient im Schlussquartal deutlich mehr (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.22