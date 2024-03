Gleam language available in first stable release

Gleam, a programming language designed to ease the development of type-safe, scalable systems, is now available in version 1.0.0, the language’s first stable release.Compiling to Erlang or JavaScript, Gleam was created by London-based developer Louis Pilfold. Gleam 1.0.0 was announced March 4. Developers can try Gleam from the Gleam Language Tour page. Public APIs can be found in the main GitHub repository for Gleam, covering areas such as language design, compiler, build tool, and the package manager. There are 234 packages available for the language. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel