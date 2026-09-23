Minerals Corporation Aktie

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WKN: 541856 / ISIN: AU000000MSC6

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23.09.2026 13:53:00

Glencore, Mercuria to help build US minerals stockpile with $1B EXIM financing

Swiss miner and commodities trader Glencore (LON: GLEN) and Mercuria will help build a US critical minerals reserve after receiving a $500 million commitment from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

Through VaultCo, the public-private partnership between the global miner and the US government agency, Glencore and Mercuria will source, procure and deliver critical minerals and base metals for the US industry, the company said. The arrangement pairs EXIM’s financing with the miner and trader’s global supply network.

“Mineral security is national security,” VaultCo executive chair Brett B. Lambert said. The reserve is intended to give manufacturers access to materials when supply chains are disrupted.

Jyothish George, Glencore’s head of marketing for metals and bulks, added the company’s role draws on its experience connecting producers with industrial customers worldwide.

“Minerals are critical to the modern US economy,” Brian A. Falik, President of Mercuria Americas, said in a separate statement. “With our Project Vault participation, Mercuria is supporting a U.S. government and EXIM-backed structure that gives U.S. industry greater supply certainty

Existing initiative

VaultCo was established to carry out Project Vault, which EXIM announced in February as an independently governed public-private partnership. The bank approved a direct loan of up to $10 billion for the broader initiative, with plans to store raw materials at facilities across the US.

Glencore’s participation adds another major supplier to an initiative already involving traders Hartree Partners, Mercuria Americas and Traxys. EXIM says the reserve is designed to help domestic manufacturers withstand shortages while supporting US production and processing.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Glencore plc 6,43 0,47% Glencore plc
Mercuria Holdings Co.,Ltd. 800,00 -0,74% Mercuria Holdings Co.,Ltd.

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