Glencore 9-month Own-sourced Copper Production Down; Narrows FY Copper Production Outlook

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc. (GLCNF.PK), a commodity trading and mining company, reported own-sourced copper production of 583,500 tonnes for the nine months ended 2025, representing a decline of 121,700 tonnes (17%) compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by lower head grades and recoveries resulting from planned mine sequencing and the nature of ore fed to processing plants, with notable impacts at Collahuasi, Antamina, Antapaccay, and KCC.

In contrast, own-sourced cobalt production for the period rose to 28,500 tonnes, an increase of 2,000 tonnes (8%) over the comparable 2024 period. The uplift was attributed to higher cobalt grades and increased volumes at Mutanda.

The company now expects 2025 copper production to be in the range of 850 thousand tonnes to 875 thousand tonnes, revising the previous guidance of 850 thousand tonnes to 890 thousand tonnes.

The company expects full-year Marketing Adjusted EBIT to be around the mid-point of its recently upgraded long-term through-the-cycle guidance range of $2.3 billion to $3.5 billion per annum.

