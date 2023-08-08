|
08.08.2023 13:24:38
Glencore CEO not interested in listing coal if Teck EVR bid fails
GLENCORE had no interest in separately listing its coal business should a plan to combine it with Teck’s steelmaking coal business (EVR) fail.In June, Glencore said it had offered to buy EVR whilst also keeping a broader offer to buy Teck on the table. The latter is thought to be a non-starter as Teck’s controlling shareholder Norman Weevil doesn’t support it, but discussions continue on the sale of EVR. If acquired, Glencore would first reduce debt and about a year later separately list it.“If our shareholders want us to spin out our coal business [Glencore’s current assets] we would spin out our coal business,” said Nagle during a presentation of the group’s interim results to analysts. “But the overwhelming majority of shareholders support us retaining it in the business and running it down responsibly,” he said.Glencore is almost unique among diversified mining companies in having decided to keep thermal coal mines. While Anglo American and Rio Tinto have exited coal mining, Glencore opted to run down the resources – a strategy that still attracts sizeable opposition. At its last annual general meeting, 30% of shareholders did not support its climate plan.Nagle added that in discussions with shareholders there was significant support for spinning out coal if combined with Teck because in that instance the overall business would be stronger with a wider geographic spread and higher quality assets.”It will trade at a better multiple than Glencore’s standalone business,” he said.“We believe the New York market would eat that up very quickly,” he added. Glencore did not receive full value for its current coal mining and probably wouldn’t if it spun it out alone as other standalone coal business such as Whitehaven weren’t properly valued, he said.About $7.2bn of Glencore’s $9.2bn interim adjusted Ebitda was from mining of which $4.7bn was earned from energy products, mostly coal. Last year, coal comprised $9.5bn of $15bn in industrial asset Ebitda.Asked for his views of prospects for coal, Nagle said there was not any new capital allocations for new high quality steam coal mines while demand remained “very good” with new customers developed in Europe. “We have seen 85 million tons (of demand) in Europe last year and it will continue to import coal,” he said.Nagle added: “It still is the cheapest form of baseload power especially for developing nations. For high quality don’t coal in particular I don’t think there needs to be a further fall in price.”The post Glencore CEO not interested in listing coal if Teck EVR bid fails appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bid Corporation Limited
|22,49
|-8,35%
|Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
|10,20
|-3,77%
|Glencore plc
|5,19
|-1,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.