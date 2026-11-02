Glencore CEO pay shakeup stirs fresh takeover speculation

Swiss mining and commodities giant Glencore (LON: GLEN) is seeking shareholder support for changes to CEO Gary Nagle’s compensation that could allow him to collect long-term share awards sooner if the company is acquired.

The proposed overhaul would amend a change-of-control provision that could otherwise leave Nagle’s shares unvested even if he departed following a takeover, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Under the proposal, Nagle’s awards would vest if a rival acquired Glencore and replaced him as chief executive. Some shares would remain subject to restrictions preventing their sale for several years. The company is still negotiating the terms and declined to comment.

The discussions could revive speculation about Glencore’s future after merger talks with Rio Tinto (LON: RIO; ASX: RIO) collapsed earlier this year. The proposed $260-billion combination would have created one of the world’s largest mining groups, but disagreements over valuation and leadership derailed negotiations.

One investor familiar with the compensation proposal told FT that explicitly addressing executive pay in a takeover scenario could renew expectations of a deal.

Pay changes

Nagle, who has led Glencore since 2021, receives most of his compensation through a career shares award rather than a traditional annual bonus.

His total remuneration reached approximately $7.5 million this year, including $2 million in base salary, with the balance coming from long-term incentives that vested.

Glencore’s board approved a career shares award worth 512.5% of salary, equivalent to 97.6% of the maximum available. The company attributed the award to strategic progress under Nagle’s leadership.

The miner is now proposing to raise the existing 525% ceiling by slightly more than 10%, according to people familiar with its presentation to investors.

The adjustment partly reflects shareholder feedback after the board granted Nagle an award close to the maximum permitted under the current structure.

Glencore is also considering a modest increase in Nagle’s fixed salary to account for inflation. His base pay has remained unchanged for three years, with the board expected to determine any adjustment by year-end.

The proposed changes come as Rio Tinto seeks a substantial increase in compensation for its own chief executive, Simon Trott. Rio has proposed raising Trott’s target remuneration by 56% next year to nearly £10 million ($13 million) from £6.3 million ($8.5 million). The package would increase his long-term incentive opportunity to nine times his salary, compared with five times currently.

Cash flow outlook

Glencore’s compensation review comes as the miner anticipates stronger cash generation from asset disposals and its commodities trading operations.

Nagle told investors last week that next year could bring substantial cash payouts, with the company in advanced negotiations over two multibillion-dollar asset sales.

Its trading division also expects a particularly strong year, potentially providing additional funds for shareholder distributions.

Glencore shares have gained approximately 27% since the beginning of the year, benefiting from a broader mining-sector rally supported by higher copper prices. They last changed hands at 518 pence on Monday afternoon, leaving the company with a market value of £60.7 billion (nearly $83 billion).

The combination of improving market conditions, potential asset sales and a revised executive compensation structure could sharpen investor attention on Glencore’s strategic options, although no new takeover negotiations have been disclosed.

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