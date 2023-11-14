|
14.11.2023 08:59:57
Glencore clinches $6.93bn deal for Teck’s coking coal business
GLENCORE is to buy Canadian group Teck’s coal business for $6.9bn which it then intends to demerge with its thermal coal business in about two years’ time.The transaction unveiled today brings nearly six months of negotiations to a close and nine months after the Swiss headquartered unsuccessfully sought outright control of Teck.“These world-class assets and the experienced people that operate them are expected to meaningfully complement our existing thermal and steelmaking coal production located in Australia, Colombia and South Africa,” said Glencore CEO, Gary Nagle.Shares in Glencore rose 3% in early trade in Johannesburg.The transaction details are that Glencore will buy 77% of Teck’s Elk Valley Resources (EVR) which produced 21.7 million tons (Mt) of coking or steelmaking coal in 2022. EVR produces coal from four mines in Canada’s British Columbia. It also has a 46% stake in export handling facilities north of Vancouver.Shares in the underlying assets held by Nippon Steel Corporation will be rolled up into EVR which, including shares the Japanese company will buy from Teck, will give it a 20% stake in EVR. POSCO, the Korean steelmaker, will have a 3% stake in EVR after rolling up its underlying holding in EVR assets.Glencore said that once it had reduced debt on EVR’s balance sheet, which it calculated could take it about 24 months, it will seek to demerge and separately listed the entity. Combined with thermal coal production of 110Mt last year, Glencore believes the standalone entity will attract strong investment interest based on strong cash generation.The standalone company would also continue to run down thermal coal production in terms of Glencore’s previous commitment to drive towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050.The post Glencore clinches $6.9bn deal for Teck’s coking coal business appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
