04.08.2022 08:36:52
Glencore H1 Adj. Profit Rises, Revenue Up 43%; Announces Top-up Shareholder Returns
(RTTNews) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported an increase of 119% in first-half Group adjusted EBITDA to $18.9 billion. Net income before significant items increased 238% to $10.8 billion. Basic earnings per share, pre-significant items, was $0.82 compared to $0.24.
Income for the period attributable to equity holders increased to $12.09 billion from $1.28 billion. Basic earnings per share was $0.92 compared to $0.10. Adjusted funds from operations increased to $15.43 billion from $7.31 billion.
First half revenue was $134.44 billion, up 43% from prior year.
The Group announced additional returns of $4.5 billion, lifting total shareholder returns in the current year to $8.5 billion. The top-up payment will be affected by way of a $1.45 billion special distribution and a new $3.0 billion buyback program. The special distribution of $0.11 per share will be paid alongside the $0.13 per share second tranche of the Base Distribution on the 22 September.
