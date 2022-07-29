Glencore H1 Copper, Zinc Production Down; Cuts FY22 Copper Production View

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLEN.L), an Anglo-Swiss commodity and mining firm, reported Friday that its first-half own sourced copper production of 510,200 tonnes was 15 percent lower than last year's 598,000 tonnes. The decline was mainly due to ongoing geotechnical constraints at Katanga.

Own sourced zinc production fell 7 percent year-over-year to 480,700 tonnes, mainly reflecting progressive reduction in the South American portfolio through disposals and closures.

Own sourced nickel production, however, grew 21 percent to 57,800 tonnes.

Attributable ferrochrome production of 786,000 tonnes was 2 percent higher and coal production of 55.4 million tonnes was 14 percent higher.

In the first half, entitlement interest oil production was 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 22 percent from the prior year.

Cobalt production grew 40 percent to 20.7 thousand tonnes, while Lead production fell 19 percent. Both Gold and silver production declined 21 percent, each.

Looking ahead, the company said its full-year 2022 production guidance remains unchanged with the exception of copper.

Copper production is now expected to be 1.06 million tonnes, compared to previous view of 1.11 million tonnes, primarily due to the ongoing geotechnical constraints facing Katanga's open pit and management of higher levels of acid-consuming ore.