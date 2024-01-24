|
24.01.2024 20:05:03
Glencore licenses Horne 5 operations to Falco Resources
Falco Resources (TSXV: FPC) has entered into an operating license and indemnity agreement (OLIA) with Glencore Canada allowing Falco to use part of Glencore’s lands. Falco intends to develop and operate its wholly owned Horne 5 copper-zinc mine at Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.The agreement includes the creation of a technical committee consisting of two nominees from Glencore and two from Falco to ensure that operations of Glencore’s Horne copper smelter are not adversely affected. A similar strategic committee will also be created. Glencore will appoint one nominee to Falco’s board of directors.Glencore will retain priority over the operations of the Horne 5 project. Falco must make financial assurances, guarantees, and indemnification to Glencore to cover risks and losses to the smelter. Glencore retains the right to require remediation, suspension, or other risk mitigation to protect the Horne smelter.The successful completion of the OLIA combined with life-of-mine copper-zinc concentrate offtake agreements with Glencore allows Falco to advance its Horne 5 project, said Falco president and CEO Luc Lessard. The company is moving forward with permitting and financing for the project.The Horne 5 mine is to be developed below the historic Horne mine, which was operational from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million oz. of gold and 2.5 billion lb. of copper. The environmental impact assessment is currently under review.As per the 2021 feasibility study, the Horne 5 project has proven and probable reserves of 80.9 million tonnes grading 0.17% copper, 0.77% zinc, 1.44 g/t gold, and 14.14 g/t silver.The measured and indicated resource is 105.6 million tonnes of almost identical grades and containing 389.8 million lb. of copper and 1.85 billion lb. of zinc. There is also an inferred resource of 24.3 million tonnes grading 0.19% copper, 0.67% zinc, 1.35 g/t gold, and 21.40 g/t silver.After taxes, the project has a net present value with a 5% discount of $1.25 billion and an internal rate of return of 27.3%. Payback should occur in 3.5 years.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plcmehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.24
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Starker Wochentag in London: Börsianer lassen FTSE 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: Das macht der STOXX 50 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Börse London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Handel in London: Das macht der FTSE 100 am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Mittwochshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 am Mittwochmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: STOXX 50-Anleger greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|08:22
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|23.01.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.01.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.01.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:22
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|23.01.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.01.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.01.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:22
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|23.01.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.01.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.01.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.12.23
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.01.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.23
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.02.23
|Glencore Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.02.23
|Glencore Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Falco Resources Ltd
|0,14
|9,45%
|Glencore plc
|4,99
|1,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen tendieren Seitwärts -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. Die Wall Street notiert am Freitag uneinheitlich. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.