|
29.03.2024 16:50:06
Glencore makes additional investment in Stillwater Critical Minerals
Glencore’s Canadian subsidiary has made an additional investment of C$2.1 million in Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) and its flagship nickel project located in the Stillwater mining district of Montana.The Stillwater West project – which is also prospective for copper, cobalt, platinum group elements and gold – represents the largest nickel resource in an active US mining district, according to estimates by Stillwater Critical.In a January 2023 technical report, the company defined 1.6 billion lb. of nickel, copper and cobalt in inferred resources, and 3.8 million oz. of palladium, platinum, rhodium and gold, all contained within 255 million tonnes of material at an average grade of 0.39% nickel equivalent (or 1.19 g/t palladium equivalent).This resource was 62% higher in tonnage compared to the project’s inaugural estimate, and is contained within five deposits in the 9-kilometre central area of the property, all of which are open along strike and at depth.The Stillwater district itself has a rich mining history for PGEs, nickel, copper, chromium as well as other commodities. The Stillwater West project is located right next to the high-grade PGE mines operated by Sibanye-Stillwater, which have over 14 million oz. of palladium and platinum in past production.“We are pleased to have Glencore’s continued support through their participation in this placement as we advance our flagship Stillwater West project as a large-scale source of nine metals that are now listed as critical in the US,” said Michael Rowley, CEO of Stillwater Critical Minerals.In total, the company has raised C$2.5 million via a private placement of units priced at C$0.14 each, with Glencore’s order being by far the largest. The units have an exercise price of C$0.21, and would provide up to C$1.875 million in additional funding should they be exercised.Last June, the commodity trading giant made its first investment by purchasing C$4.94 million worth of Stillwater Critical’s units, then priced at C$0.25 each, to gain a 9.99% interest in the company on a non-diluted basis.Shares in Stillwater Critical Minerals closed Thursday’s session 3.5% higher at C$0.145 apiece. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.7 million.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plcmehr Nachrichten
|
28.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 bewegt sich am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Glencore-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Glencore-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: STOXX 50 legt zum Start des Dienstagshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Handelsende stärker (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|15.03.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc
|5,10
|1,98%
|Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
|10,00
|2,56%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp Registered Shs
|0,09
|4,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.