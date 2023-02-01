01.02.2023 08:37:21

Glencore: Overall 2022 Production Volumes In Line With Revised Guidance

(RTTNews) - Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported that overall, 2022 production volumes were in line with its revised guidance, with final quarter sequential production increases delivered across most of its key commodities, including copper, zinc, nickel and coal.

"During the year, however, we saw a mixed overall production performance. Overall coal volumes rose during the year with the acquisition, in January 2022, of the balance of Cerrejón that we did not already own, however, on a like for like basis, Group production actually declined by almost 9 million tonnes or 7%, primarily due to abnormally wet weather," Glencore CEO, Gary Nagle, said.

Own sourced copper production of 1,058,100 tonnes was 12% lower than 2021. Own sourced cobalt production was 43,800 tonnes, 40% higher than 2021. Own sourced zinc production of 938,500 tonnes was 16% lower than 2021.

Own sourced nickel production of 107,500 tonnes was 5% higher than 2021. Attributable ferrochrome production was 1,488,000 tonnes, in line with 2021. Coal production was 110.0 million tonnes, 6% higher than 2021.

