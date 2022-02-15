Glencore Plc Posts Net Profit In 2021; Revenue Up 43%

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said the Group delivered an 84% increase in fiscal year 2021 adjusted EBITDA to $21.3 billion. Net income, pre-significant items, was $9.1 billion, up 267% from prior year.

Fiscal year net income attributable to equity holders was $4.97 billion compared to a loss of $1.90 billion, previous year. Basic profit per share was $0.38 compared to a loss of $0.14. Revenue was $203.75 billion, up 43 percent from $142.34 billion.

"The significant improvement in the Group's financial results has driven net debt down to $6.0 billion, allowing for today's announcement of $4.0 billion of shareholder returns, comprising a recommended $3.4 billion or $0.26 per share base distribution, alongside a $550 million share new buyback or approximately $0.04 per share programme," Glencore's CEO, Gary Nagle, said.