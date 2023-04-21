|
21.04.2023 08:19:04
Glencore Plc: Q1 Production Broadly In Line With Expectations
(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported that its first-quarter production was broadly in line with its expectations. Full year production guidance is unchanged.
"Our Marketing segment continued to perform well through first quarter, 2023, particularly within energy products, such that extrapolating first quarter's Marketing Adjusted EBIT has us, once again, on track to exceed the top end of our $2.2-3.2 billion p.a. long-term guidance range."
First quarter own sourced copper production of 244,100 tonnes was 5% lower than a year ago, largely due to planned lower grades in line with the phasing of the pit at Collahuasi and delays associated with adverse weather conditions at Antamina. Own sourced zinc production of 205,300 tonnes was 15% lower than prior year. Own sourced nickel production of 20,900 tonnes was 32% lower than prior year. Attributable ferrochrome production of 400,000 tonnes was 3% above prior year. Coal production of 26.9 million tonnes was 6% lower.
