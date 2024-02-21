|
21.02.2024 08:29:48
Glencore Preliminary 2023 Net Income Declines; Revenue Down 15%
(RTTNews) - Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported that its preliminary 2023 net income attributable to equity holders was $4.28 billion, down 75% from last year. Earnings per share was $0.34 compared to $1.32. FFO was $9.45 billion, a decline of 67%. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.10 billion, down 50% from prior year, primarily reflecting the rebalancing and normalisation of international energy trade flows, with coal and LNG, and to a lesser extent, oil prices materially declining. Net income, pre-significant items, was $6.7 billion, down 65%. Fiscal year revenue was $217.83 billion, a decline of 15% from prior year.
"For 2024, basis 2023 cash flows, we are recommending to shareholders a $0.13 per share, or approximately $1.6 billion base cash distribution, comprising $1 billion from Marketing cash flows and 25% of Industrial attributable cash flows."
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Zahlen treiben die Märkte an: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX überspringt erstmals 17.300 Punkte -- Teils kräftige Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index erreicht neues Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland sind sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.